Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 83.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 383,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

ROST opened at $101.41 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

