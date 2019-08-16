Signaturefd LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Banco Santander upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of EQNR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

