Signaturefd LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total value of $5,138,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,616.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,094.10 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.01 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,033.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.42 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

