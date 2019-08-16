Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 367,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.67%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.