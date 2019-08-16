Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 861,162 shares of company stock worth $8,193,611 and have sold 115,000 shares worth $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

F stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

