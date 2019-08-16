Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.72.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $204.17. 144,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day moving average is $182.71. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

