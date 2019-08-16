Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,024,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,049,000 after acquiring an additional 801,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 35,544,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,940,864. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

