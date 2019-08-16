Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,231. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.