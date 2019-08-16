Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,021. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

