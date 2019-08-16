Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 3,704,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

