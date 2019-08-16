Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,208 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.70. 156,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

