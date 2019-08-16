Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.