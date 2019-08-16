Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 897.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,849,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4,071.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 196,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,764,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.10 on Friday, reaching $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,321 shares of company stock worth $33,860,508. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

