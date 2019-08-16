Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 500.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56.

