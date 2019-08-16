Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,260.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 311.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 223,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,216. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

