Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,581 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $146.71. 927,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.