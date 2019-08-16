Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. 8,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

