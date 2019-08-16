Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,164 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.34. 43,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,131. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $91.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

