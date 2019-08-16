Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $15.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,210. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4,811.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,744,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 3,668,240 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.