Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 3,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,709. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

In related news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,723 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.