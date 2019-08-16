ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $22,636.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00267281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.01320580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

