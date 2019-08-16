Short Interest in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expands By 9.1%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,564,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 12,434,000 shares. Approximately 34.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 1,915,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,075. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 223,029 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,407. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

