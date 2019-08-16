Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expands By 6.1%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 511.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

