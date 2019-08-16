Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expands By 6.1%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.