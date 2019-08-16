Short Interest in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Drops By 13.0%

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 4,816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 615,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,651,000 after buying an additional 94,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,809,000 after buying an additional 1,932,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after buying an additional 682,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,943,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

