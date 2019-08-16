Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Drops By 8.4%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

REPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 158,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,697. The company has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.27. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

