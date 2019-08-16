Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Increases By 5.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,067,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 9,573,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 3,566,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.