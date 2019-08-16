Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declines By 8.1%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,775,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,019,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. 31,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.