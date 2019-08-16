Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declines By 8.1%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,775,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,019,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. 31,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.