Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expands By 9.5%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,422,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 10,431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,482.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,711,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

