Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Drops By 12.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,545,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 1,771,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,239. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $524.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

