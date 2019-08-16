Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Expands By 8.6%

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 560,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,510. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.57%. On average, analysts predict that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.