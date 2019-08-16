Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Grows By 8.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,210,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 9,420,700 shares. Approximately 36.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MAXR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,423,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 172,323 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

