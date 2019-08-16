Short Interest in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Grows By 5.6%

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 421,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 856,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Marcus has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 3,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marcus by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.