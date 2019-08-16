Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declines By 7.0%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,312,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 2,485,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. 145,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,128. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

