Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Declines By 8.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 772,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 588,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,412. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.99.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

