Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Grows By 10.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Kenon has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $21.70.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 103.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.