Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Rises By 5.7%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 715,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,734. The company has a market cap of $465.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.20. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

