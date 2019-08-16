Short Interest in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Increases By 6.8%

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 658.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

