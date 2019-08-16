Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Increases By 8.5%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,409,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 5,909,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

FET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 107.8% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 196,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 101,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 67.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 680,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,495. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

