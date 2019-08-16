Short Interest in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Drops By 13.4%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 53.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 968,785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fluent by 318.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 186.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

