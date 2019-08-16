Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Grows By 7.7%

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,927,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 34,288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FIS traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,351. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

