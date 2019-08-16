Short Interest in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Declines By 9.4%

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,400 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 204,015 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 92,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,619. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fibrocell Science has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.