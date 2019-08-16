Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Grows By 9.7%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.