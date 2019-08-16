Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Decreases By 13.2%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.60. 3,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,368. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.