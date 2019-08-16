Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Decreases By 7.0%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,831,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 6,273,300 shares. Currently, 29.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at $764,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Energous by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Energous by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energous by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energous by 3.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energous by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

