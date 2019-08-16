Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Declines By 10.8%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,353,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 4,880,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ESRT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.34. 1,275,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8,387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,879 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 556,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.