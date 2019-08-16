Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Grows By 7.0%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,431,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 13,493,000 shares. Approximately 39.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,618. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.