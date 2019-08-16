Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 5.2%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 234,900 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BPTH opened at $12.18 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $336,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.