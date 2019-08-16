Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Grows By 11.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,735,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 2,458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

