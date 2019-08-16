Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHLO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter worth $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 32.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

