Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $527.99

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $527.99 and last traded at $527.01, with a volume of 6897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,493,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

